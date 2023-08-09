Submit a Tip
Coroner’s office: 43-year-old drowns in Horry County pool

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man who drowned in a Little River apartment complex’s pool.

Ricky Shaw, 43, of Little River, was pulled from the pool on Sunday, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Willard says it was a pool at an apartment complex in Golf Colony Resort.

Shaw was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there, according to Willard.

No other details on the incident were made available.

Willard says foul play is not suspected.

