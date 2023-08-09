Submit a Tip
Coroner confirms 67-year-old dies after early morning crash on Highway 501

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed a Tuesday morning crash along Highway 501 is deadly.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded around 5:15 a.m. to Highway 501 at West Perry Road for a wreck involving a pedestrian.

LCpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said an SUV was heading south on Highway 501 while the pedestrian was crossing the highway when they were hit by the SUV.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard confirmed the victim was 67-year-old Robert Grant. He died at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

