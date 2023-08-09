Submit a Tip
Conference schedule released for Coastal Carolina men’s basketball

Coastal Carolina basketball
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Sun Belt Conference slate for Coastal Carolina’s men’s basketball team has been announced.

The Chanticleers will kick off conference play at home against Troy on Dec. 30, followed by the below matchups with home games in bold:

  • Jan. 4 - at Texas State
  • Jan. 6 - at Louisiana
  • Jan. 11 - vs. Appalachian State
  • Jan. 13 - vs. Old Dominion
  • Jan. 18 - at Georgia Southern
  • Jan. 20 - at Appalachian State
  • Jan. 24 - vs. Southern Miss
  • Jan. 27 - vs. Georgia State
  • Feb. 1 - at James Madison
  • Feb. 3 - at Marshall
  • Feb. 7 - at ULM
  • Feb. 15 - vs. Georgia Southern
  • Feb. 17 - vs. Marshall
  • Feb. 21 - at Georgia State
  • Feb. 24 - at Old Dominion
  • Feb. 28 - vs. Arkansas State
  • March 1 - vs. James Madison

Conference play leads up to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, which will be held in Pensacola, Florida, from March 5-11, 2024.

All conference games will also be televised on ESPN+.

Prior to conference play, the Chants will appear in this year’s Myrtle Beach Invitational being held in Conway.

