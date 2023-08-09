Conference schedule released for Coastal Carolina men’s basketball

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Sun Belt Conference slate for Coastal Carolina’s men’s basketball team has been announced.

The Chanticleers will kick off conference play at home against Troy on Dec. 30, followed by the below matchups with home games in bold:

Jan. 4 - at Texas State

Jan. 6 - at Louisiana

Jan. 11 - vs. Appalachian State

Jan. 13 - vs. Old Dominion

Jan. 18 - at Georgia Southern

Jan. 20 - at Appalachian State

Jan. 24 - vs. Southern Miss

Jan. 27 - vs. Georgia State

Feb. 1 - at James Madison

Feb. 3 - at Marshall

Feb. 7 - at ULM

Feb. 15 - vs. Georgia Southern

Feb. 17 - vs. Marshall

Feb. 21 - at Georgia State

Feb. 24 - at Old Dominion

Feb. 28 - vs. Arkansas State

March 1 - vs. James Madison

Conference play leads up to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, which will be held in Pensacola, Florida, from March 5-11, 2024.

All conference games will also be televised on ESPN+.

Prior to conference play, the Chants will appear in this year’s Myrtle Beach Invitational being held in Conway.

