Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Carnival cruise ship helps rescue couple at sea

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.
Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.(Carnival)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Coast Guard teamed up with Carnival Cruise Line to rescue a distressed couple at sea in the Bahamas.

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.

The Coast Guard called on the crew aboard Carnival’s Mardi Gras cruise ship to assist.

According to Carnival, the ship’s team was less than nine miles from the distressed couple. They were able to approach the sailboat and lower a lifeboat to the couple.

The man rescued was taken to the ship’s medical center for treatment.

There is no word yet on the possible injuries he suffered.

Carnival says the cruise ship continued with its itinerary and was slated to arrive in Aruba on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes
Sequoia Williams
6-year-old set on fire by another child after Florence Co. woman allegedly left them unattended
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for the entire region through 12:00 AM.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms continuing to move through Pee Dee, Horry County
Crews were called out at 5:13 a.m. to Highway 501 at W. Perry Road.
SCHP: Pedestrian killed in Highway 501 crash
Tyrone Brooks
Robeson Co. man arrested after deputies find body buried in field

Latest News

Myrtle Beach takes steps towards improving water quality
'He was a good man': Dillon Co. community mourns the loss of beloved sheriff
Life-threatening injuries reported in Conway crash; lanes closed
Grand Strand psychologist provides tools for parents to help stress, anxious kids
SCHP: Pedestrian killed in Highway 501 crash