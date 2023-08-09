Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 hurt in Tuesday night Florence shooting

Officers were called out at 8:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of W. Dixie Street.
Officers were called out at 8:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of W. Dixie Street.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers were called out at 8:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of W. Dixie Street.

Police found two victims at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

They were then taken to the hospital by EMS.

No other details were made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Siebanat at 843-665-3191.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 71-year-old dies after single-car crash in Conway
Crews were called out at 5:13 a.m. to Highway 501 at W. Perry Road.
Coroner confirms 67-year-old dies after early morning crash on Highway 501
Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes
Sequoia Williams
6-year-old set on fire by another child after Florence Co. woman allegedly left them unattended
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Heather Pelham says the 36-year-old was found Tuesday morning at...
36-year-old drowns in Litchfield pool, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. to Finnegan Court and Postal Way.
1 hurt in Carolina Forest area crash; lanes blocked
The area known as the “Entertainment District,” or “E-district,” in Surfside Beach will now be...
Surfside Beach Town Council votes to change name of downtown district
A Level 2 threat remains in place for part of the area on Thursday. While there's still a lot...
FIRST ALERT: Dry today, a few strong storms Thursday
Crews were called out at 5:13 a.m. to Highway 501 at W. Perry Road.
Coroner confirms 67-year-old dies after early morning crash on Highway 501