2 hurt in Tuesday night Florence shooting
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
Officers were called out at 8:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of W. Dixie Street.
Police found two victims at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.
They were then taken to the hospital by EMS.
No other details were made available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Siebanat at 843-665-3191.
