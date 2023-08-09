2 hurt in Tuesday night Florence shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers were called out at 8:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of W. Dixie Street.

Police found two victims at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

They were then taken to the hospital by EMS.

No other details were made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Siebanat at 843-665-3191.

