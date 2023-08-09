1 hurt in Carolina Forest area crash; lanes blocked

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to a Wednesday morning crash that sent one person to the hospital.

Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. to Finnegan Court and Postal Way.

The fire rescue says it was a single-vehicle crash with entrapment, and the vehicle overturned.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Officials also say lanes of traffic are currently blocked.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

