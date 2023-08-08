Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual

Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wayne Brady says he’s pansexual.

The “Let’s Make a Deal” host said on Instagram that therapy helped him see the importance of being free to love whomever he wants.

The actor and singer said coming out is scary because he feared people would question his manhood.

But, Brady said, a real man has the courage to be honest and happy.

He says he came out to his ex-wife first, and she and his daughter support him.

Pansexuality is defined as attraction toward people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for the entire region through 12:00 AM.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms continuing to move through Pee Dee, Horry County
Sequoia Williams
6-year-old set on fire by another child after Florence Co. woman allegedly left them unattended
Tyrone Brooks
Robeson Co. man arrested after deputies find body buried in field
Stairway collapse at North Myrtle Beach condo due to ‘insufficient maintenance,’ officials say

Latest News

Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell suddenly passed away on Monday.
‘Heavy hearts’: Condolences flood social media following Dillon County sheriff’s unexpected death
Camron Arrington
Warrant: Suspect slashed victim’s tires during road rage incident at Coastal Grand Mall
DJ Casper, the creator of the international dance hit "Cha Cha Slide," has died at the age of 58.
‘Cha Cha Slide’ creator DJ Casper dies at age 58, reports say
VIDEO: Officers escort Sheriff Douglas Pernell's body back to Dillon County
Officer Matthew Hare with the Easley Police Department was killed in the line of duty on August...
WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for fallen Easley officer Matthew Hare