Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WATCH LIVE: Procession, service for fallen Easley officer Matthew Hare

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the community will come together to honor Officer Matthew Hare, an officer with Easley Police Department who was killed in the line of duty on August 2.

The procession for Hare is expected to begin at 10 a.m., carrying him from Robinson Funeral Home to Rock Springs Church where services will be held.

Matthew Hare
Matthew Hare(Easley Police Department)

A brief outdoor ceremony will take place outside the church before the funeral at 11 a.m.

FOX Carolina will carry the procession and service live here, in our news apps and on-air.

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE
Community remembers life of Easley officer killed in line of duty on train tracks
Funeral arrangements for fallen Easley officer announced, family releases statement

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for the entire region through 12:00 AM.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms continuing to move through Pee Dee, Horry County
Sequoia Williams
6-year-old set on fire by another child after Florence Co. woman allegedly left them unattended
Tyrone Brooks
Robeson Co. man arrested after deputies find body buried in field
Stairway collapse at North Myrtle Beach condo due to ‘insufficient maintenance,’ officials say

Latest News

The PGA TOUR announced the Myrtle Beach Classic will debut in 2024.
PGA TOUR releases tournament dates for Myrtle Beach Classic
Coroner Donnie Grimsley confirmed Sheriff Douglas Pernell passed away in his home on Monday.
Dillon County sheriff passes away unexpectedly, coroner says
Crews were called out at 5:13 a.m. to Highway 501 at W. Perry Road.
Critical injuries reported in Highway 501 crash involving pedestrian
The heat index will reach 105° on average today.
FIRST ALERT: Calmer forecast, heat & humidity continues