Warrant: Suspect slashed victim’s tires during road rage incident at Coastal Grand Mall

Camron Arrington
Camron Arrington(Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspected road rage incident trickled into the Coastal Grand Mall parking lot over the weekend.

Myrtle Beach police officers were called Sunday afternoon to the mall parking lot near Belk for a disturbance.

Warrants state that a Real Time Crime review showed that the suspect, identified as Camron Arrington, confronted the driver of another car after an incident occurred in the area of Pine Island Drive and Highway 17 Bypass, and then again near the mall entrance at Oak Forest Lane and Pine Island Drive.

“The defendant exited his vehicle and had a confrontation with the victim and became physically violent, striking him in the face,” the warrant states.

Police documents go on to claim that Arrington then confronted the victim with a knife and slashed two of the tires on the victim’s car while the victim and his family were inside.

Officers said they were able to locate Arrington in the mall area and arrested him.

He’s charged with first-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to property.

Arrington has been released from jail on a $25,000 bond and is not allowed to have contact with the victim.

