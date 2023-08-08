Submit a Tip
The South Carolina Emergency Nurses Association cordially invites you to join them for the 2nd Annual Healthcare Heroes Masquerade Gala

By TJ Ross
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join for a night of dinner, dancing, and more as they raise funds for SC ENA to support its mission of collaboration, excellence, leadership, and advocacy for the emergency nursing community in South Carolina.

This is an optional black-tie event. Masquerade masks are not required but are encouraged.

Tickets are $125.00 per person, or a table of 8 people for $800.00.

Tickets include admission to the President’s Reception and the Masquerade Gala.

Learn more here!

