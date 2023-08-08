Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall dies at 57, reports say

Actress Sandra Bullock leaves a taping of "The Late Show with David Letterman" in New York,...
Actress Sandra Bullock leaves a taping of "The Late Show with David Letterman" in New York, Monday, June 8, 2009.(AP Photo/Charles Sykes | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall has reportedly died.

According to People, Randall died at the age of 57 after a silent battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, over the weekend.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family shared in a reported statement. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

Bullock, 59, first met Randall, a model-turned-photographer, when he photographed her son Louis’s birthday in January 2015, according to People.

CNN reports that Gesine Bullock-Prado, the sister of Sandra Bullock, paid tribute Monday to Randall.

Bullock-Prado is a celebrity chef and posted a photo of Randall on her verified Instagram account.

“I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon,” she wrote.

ALS is a progressive, neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Bullock is mother to a 13-year-old son, Louis, and a 10-year-old daughter, Laila. Randall was the father of an adult daughter named Skylar.

In lieu of flowers, Randall’s family is asking for donations to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for the entire region through 12:00 AM.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms continuing to move through Pee Dee, Horry County
Sequoia Williams
6-year-old set on fire by another child after Florence Co. woman allegedly left them unattended
Tyrone Brooks
Robeson Co. man arrested after deputies find body buried in field
Stairway collapse at North Myrtle Beach condo due to ‘insufficient maintenance,’ officials say

Latest News

Myrtle Beach takes steps towards improving water quality
'He was a good man': Dillon Co. community mourns the loss of beloved sheriff
Life-threatening injuries reported in Conway crash; lanes closed
Grand Strand psychologist provides tools for parents to help stress, anxious kids
SCHP: Pedestrian killed in Highway 501 crash