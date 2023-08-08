OUTAGES: Reported outages in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as severe weather rolls into the area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The severe weather hitting the Pee Dee and Horry County has caused power outages across multiple counties.

Horry Electric Cooperative has reported 713 customers without power in the area just outside of Aynor near Highway 501. There’s no timeline on where that power will be restored.

Duke Energy is also reporting nearly 5,000 outages in the Florence County area with over 2,000 of those coming from the Pamplico area.

WMBF News is monitoring any damage reports as severe weather marches through the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

