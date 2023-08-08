Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

OUTAGES: Reported outages in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as severe weather rolls into the area

power outage generic
power outage generic(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The severe weather hitting the Pee Dee and Horry County has caused power outages across multiple counties.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Severe storms continuing to move through Pee Dee, Horry County

Horry Electric Cooperative has reported 713 customers without power in the area just outside of Aynor near Highway 501. There’s no timeline on where that power will be restored.

HORRY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE | Outage map

SANTEE COOPER | Report an outage

Duke Energy is also reporting nearly 5,000 outages in the Florence County area with over 2,000 of those coming from the Pamplico area.

DUKE ENERGY | Outage map

PEE DEE ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE | Outage map

WMBF News is monitoring any damage reports as severe weather marches through the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

To submit videos and pictures of severe weather or damage in your area, CLICK HERE to upload them to our website.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes
Deandra Goodman
Family of Highway 501 hit-and-run victim demanding answers after suspect bonds out
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for the entire region through 12:00 AM.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms continuing to move through Pee Dee, Horry County
Injuries reported after stairway collapse at North Myrtle Beach condo
Police: Highway 707 shooting suspect was hiding in woods with weapon, bloodhound helped in search

Latest News

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for the entire region through 12:00 AM.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms continuing to move through Pee Dee, Horry County
A line of strong to severe storms will push across the region this evening through early...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered severe storms likely this evening
Today’s severe storm set up is unusual for August.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms capable of producing damaging winds will move in tonight
Our first widespread Heat Advisory of the year is out for today as our next round of hot &...
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory issued, a few strong storms arrive tonight