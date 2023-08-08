Myrtle Beach takes steps towards water quality improvement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is working towards improving its water quality, but will have to take it in pieces.

According to Public Works Director Janet Curry, the Withers water shed supplies one-third of the city’s water.

Now, she hopes the city council will approve a loan application that would start work on the shed.

The loan would amount to $612,000 and would come from the state’s revolving fund.

“It’s huge because that also affects how we can use that beautiful asset that we have in Withers Swash for recreation opportunities,” said city council member John Krajc. “If we have large amounts, medium amounts, or small amounts of pollution, that can take away from that.”

Curry told council members that this is only part of a much bigger project.

“We’re trying to put the projects and the pieces together for a series of improvements that we can make inland for the benefit of the watershed itself,” said Curry.

The project includes improving the pond and stream north of Broadway Street, as well as allowing for plantings and construction of a forebay, a man-made pool of water, in the area.

Krajc said this is especially important in times of severe weather.

“In the past, when there are big storms, there can sometimes be brief water quality issues that are caused by the massive deluge of rain that happens and goes out to the ocean,” said Krajc.

Neighbors near the Broadway Bridge, Steve Sessions, and Cindy Simmons have lived in the area for decades. They told WMBF they think this project is needed, as they see trash in the water often.

Krajc said transparency for residents is important.

“One of my questions to the council today was asking for a presentation, which was super important for me, that way the public can get awareness about what’s going on and can understand the investment we are making in infrastructure, both physical as well as natural.”

