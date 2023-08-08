Submit a Tip
Life-threatening injuries reported in Conway crash; lanes closed

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash has forced crews to close a big section of a road in Conway.

Officers are on the scene of a single-car crash on East Country Club Drive.

Police said one person is reported to have life-threatening injuries due to the wreck.

Emergency crews have shut down East Country Club Drive between Long Avenue and Highway 905 as they work to help those involved in the crash and investigate.

The Conway Police Department said it will send out information where there are updated.

Check back with wmbfnews.com for more on this developing story.

