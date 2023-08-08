Horry County Literacy Council is looking for volunteers to help this school year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Literacy Council has served all of Horry County since 1976.

All their services are free, confidential and individualized to the students’ needs

They serve students of all ages, currently our students range in ages of 7-80 years old.

They are the only agency in the area which provides one-on-one services for adults.

All of their services are provided by trained volunteer tutors, who commit fully to their students.

Become a volunteer and help them continue their great work!

