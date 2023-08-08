FIRST ALERT: Calmer forecast, heat & humidity continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After severe storms last night, our forecast turns calm for the next few days but that heat & humidity isn’t going anywhere!

TODAY

Clear skies and a west wind will keep temperatures warm today. After a mild morning in the middle 70s, highs will climb into the low-mid 90s this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the lower 90s today with a few more clouds later in the day thanks to an approaching cold front. (WMBF)

A weak cold front will be moving through the Carolinas today, but it won’t bring much change in the way of today’s humidity. Another heat advisory is out for today with the heat index ranging from 105-107° for the Grand Strand today. As you move further inland, the heat index will fall into the 103-105° range, keeping the Pee Dee out of Heat Advisory criteria today.

The heat advisory is back, this time for the Grand Strand with a heat index ranging from 105-107°. (WMBF)

As we head into the evening hours, a few more clouds will be around with the passing cold front along with an isolated shower or storm. Thankfully, our forecast is quieter today than what we saw last night with the strong-severe storms.

REST OF THE WORK WEEK

A brief drop in temperatures & dewpoints will arrive with the cold front on Wednesday, but it honestly won’t be a big enough drop to be too noticeable. Highs will still remain in the lower 90s area wide for Wednesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. The heat index will fall into the middle to upper 90s for Wednesday, rather than the triple digit heat index.

Highs will remain warm over the next three days with temperatures in the low-mid 90s. We will bring back the showers & storms at a higher chance by Thursday & Friday. (WMBF)

That triple digit heat index will return for Thursday & Friday as the southwesterly winds increase each day. Highs will climb into the low-mid 90s with a chance of showers & storms each afternoon to end the week.

The heat index will reach 105° on average today. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

As we head into the weekend, highs will remain warm. It’s the upper 80s to lower 90s for the Grand Strand with the middle 90s inland. The daily shower & storm chance remains slim with just a 20-30% chance of showers & storms. The heat index by the weekend will climb into the 103-105° range, making it feel miserable for those afternoons.

It's a hot & humid weekend with showers & storms remaining slim. (WMBF)

