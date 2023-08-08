Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Fifth annual Myrtle Beach Invitational bracket announced

MBI
MBI(City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The HTC Center will host the fifth annual Myrtle Beach Invitational in November, and on Tuesday the bracket for the tournament was released.

The eight-team, 12-game bracketed tournament will be played on Nov. 16, 17, and 19 and will feature three South Carolina teams, Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston, and Furman. Other competitors include Wichita State, Liberty, Vermont, Saint Louis, and Wyoming.

RELATED | Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston, Furman among field for 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational

Kicking off the tournament play on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m., the College of Charleston will face Vermont. Charleston defeated the Catamounts in its last two matchups in 2011 and 2012.

Saint Louis and Wyoming will continue the early afternoon play at 2 p.m. Coastal Carolina will face Wichita State for the first time at 4:30 p.m. on the opening day of the tournament and Furman and Liberty will close the day off. Furman leads the series against Liberty, 5-1, the two teams last met in 2016.

The first-round winners will play in the semi-finals on Nov. 17 and the title game is set for Nov. 19.

2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational Schedule
2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational Schedule(City of Myrtle Beach)

Six of the eight teams in this year’s tournament made NCAA Tournament appearances at least once in the last three seasons, Charleston, Liberty, Furman, Vermont, Wichita State, and Wyoming.

For the full tournament schedule, visit the website.

Tickets are now on sale. Visit 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational Tickets to purchase. All-session tickets are $135 for baseline seating, $150 for premium sideline, and $160 for premium center court.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for the entire region through 12:00 AM.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms continuing to move through Pee Dee, Horry County
Sequoia Williams
6-year-old set on fire by another child after Florence Co. woman allegedly left them unattended
Tyrone Brooks
Robeson Co. man arrested after deputies find body buried in field
Stairway collapse at North Myrtle Beach condo due to ‘insufficient maintenance,’ officials say

Latest News

The PGA TOUR announced the Myrtle Beach Classic will debut in 2024.
PGA TOUR releases tournament dates for Myrtle Beach Classic
PGA TOUR releases tournament dates for Myrtle Beach Classic
In recent months, there have been some scary moments with medical emergencies at sporting...
New SC law will require athletic trainers be licensed
File photo
Darlington Raceway’s NASCAR car hauler parade to return after 3-year hiatus