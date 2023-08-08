Fifth annual Myrtle Beach Invitational bracket announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The HTC Center will host the fifth annual Myrtle Beach Invitational in November, and on Tuesday the bracket for the tournament was released.

The eight-team, 12-game bracketed tournament will be played on Nov. 16, 17, and 19 and will feature three South Carolina teams, Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston, and Furman. Other competitors include Wichita State, Liberty, Vermont, Saint Louis, and Wyoming.

RELATED | Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston, Furman among field for 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational

Kicking off the tournament play on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m., the College of Charleston will face Vermont. Charleston defeated the Catamounts in its last two matchups in 2011 and 2012.

Saint Louis and Wyoming will continue the early afternoon play at 2 p.m. Coastal Carolina will face Wichita State for the first time at 4:30 p.m. on the opening day of the tournament and Furman and Liberty will close the day off. Furman leads the series against Liberty, 5-1, the two teams last met in 2016.

The first-round winners will play in the semi-finals on Nov. 17 and the title game is set for Nov. 19.

2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational Schedule (City of Myrtle Beach)

Six of the eight teams in this year’s tournament made NCAA Tournament appearances at least once in the last three seasons, Charleston, Liberty, Furman, Vermont, Wichita State, and Wyoming.

For the full tournament schedule, visit the website.

Tickets are now on sale. Visit 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational Tickets to purchase. All-session tickets are $135 for baseline seating, $150 for premium sideline, and $160 for premium center court.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.