Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell passes away, officials confirm

Sheriff Douglas Pernell
Sheriff Douglas Pernell(Dillon County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County Coroner has confirmed Monday night the death of Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

Pernell was elected as Dillon County’s sheriff in 2020 and took office in 2021 and has worked in law enforcement for over three decades.

Officials across the Pee Dee shared their condolences Monday night to the Pernell family after news of his passing.

“I am thankful to have known and worked alongside Sheriff Pernell,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “He will be missed.”

“Our sincere condolences are extended to Cynthia and the entire family of Sheriff Douglas “Humbunny” Pernell,” said Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. “Sheriff Pernell served the people of Dillon County well for many years. May the Lord bless you now, and forever more.”

No immediate cause of death was provided.

