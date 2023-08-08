Critical injuries reported in Highway 501 crash involving pedestrian

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is reporting critical injuries in a Tuesday morning crash involving a pedestrian.

Crews were called out at 5:13 a.m. to Highway 501 at W. Perry Road.

Beach-bound lanes of the highway are currently blocked, officials say.

“Traffic is expected to be delayed for an extended duration,” the fire rescue stated in a Facebook post.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

The Horry County Police Department also responded.

“Please avoid the area to avoid possible delays and for the safety of those on scene,” the post states.

