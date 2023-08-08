Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Critical injuries reported in Highway 501 crash involving pedestrian

Crews were called out at 5:13 a.m. to Highway 501 at W. Perry Road.
Crews were called out at 5:13 a.m. to Highway 501 at W. Perry Road.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is reporting critical injuries in a Tuesday morning crash involving a pedestrian.

Crews were called out at 5:13 a.m. to Highway 501 at W. Perry Road.

Beach-bound lanes of the highway are currently blocked, officials say.

“Traffic is expected to be delayed for an extended duration,” the fire rescue stated in a Facebook post.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

The Horry County Police Department also responded.

“Please avoid the area to avoid possible delays and for the safety of those on scene,” the post states.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for the entire region through 12:00 AM.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms continuing to move through Pee Dee, Horry County
Sequoia Williams
6-year-old set on fire by another child after Florence Co. woman allegedly left them unattended
Tyrone Brooks
Robeson Co. man arrested after deputies find body buried in field
Power restored in Forestbrook area after tree knocked into power line

Latest News

The heat index will reach 105° on average today.
FIRST ALERT: Calmer forecast, heat & humidity continues
Sheriff Douglas Pernell
Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell passes away unexpectedly, coroner says
Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes
New S.C. law requires pool contractors to hold another license