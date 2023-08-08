Submit a Tip
Crews respond to possible explosion in Garden City; 1 hurt

Deputy Chief Jeff Kosto says they responded to South Waccamaw Drive sometime in the last half hour.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District says its crews are responding to a possible explosion on a boat in Garden City.

Deputy Chief Jeff Kosto says they were called out to South Waccamaw Drive sometime in the last half hour.

Kosto could not confirm an explosion did take place. However, the deputy chief did say one person was taken to the hospital.

No further details about the incident were given.

