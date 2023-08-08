Crews respond to possible explosion in Garden City; 1 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District says its crews are responding to a possible explosion on a boat in Garden City.

Deputy Chief Jeff Kosto says they were called out to South Waccamaw Drive sometime in the last half hour.

Kosto could not confirm an explosion did take place. However, the deputy chief did say one person was taken to the hospital.

No further details about the incident were given.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.