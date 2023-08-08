Submit a Tip
Coroner: 71-year-old dies after single-car crash in Conway

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson and WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a crash that forced crews to close a big section of a road in Conway on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the single-car crash on East Country Club Drive.

Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said 71-year-old Donald Brown, of Conway, died after sustaining life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Emergency crews had to shut down East Country Club Drive between Long Avenue and Highway 905 as they work to help those involved in the crash and investigate. According to the police department, the road has since been reopened for traffic.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

