CMPD: 900-pound bull on the loose in west Charlotte

CMPD Animal Care and Control is working with the owner.
Police are asking that if anyone comes across the bull, they maintain a safe distance and contact 311 to provide the precise location.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are actively searching for a 900-pound bull that got loose in west Charlotte.

The dark brown longhorn bull was seen trotting along Moores Chapel Road around 9 p.m. Monday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD Animal Care and Control is working with the owner and is actively seeking any information regarding the bull’s whereabouts.

Police are asking that if anyone comes across the bull, they maintain a safe distance and contact 311 to provide the precise location.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a longhorn bull that got loose Monday night in...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a longhorn bull that got loose Monday night in west Charlotte.(Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Watch continuing live coverage here:

