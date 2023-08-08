Submit a Tip
36-year-old drowns in Litchfield pool, sheriff’s office says

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a woman drowned in the pool of a Litchfield rental home.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Heather Pelham says the 36-year-old was found Tuesday morning at a home on Parker Drive.

The criminal investigation department and the county coroner responded to the incident.

No foul play is suspected, according to Pelham.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

