Woman shows up to Longs produce stand with gunshot wounds; 1 arrested

Christopher Watson
Christopher Watson(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a man accused of opening fire on a woman’s car after an argument in Longs.

A report shows that officers received multiple calls after a shooting victim showed up at Sharky’s Produce off East Highway 9 in Longs.

Police and EMS arrived at the scene, and EMS took the woman to the hospital. Her condition has not been released.

According to warrants, an investigation found that the victim and the suspect, identified as Christopher Watson got into an argument.

The warrants state that after the argument, the victim started driving away and that’s when Watson fired multiple rounds at her car.

Documents show the victim was “struck on the left arm bicep area and had injuries to her mouth.”

There were also multiple bullet holes in the driver side of the car, according to the warrants.

Watson is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

