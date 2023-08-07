Water shutoff scheduled Tuesday for some homes, businesses in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Some homes in businesses in Surfside Beach will be without running water for several hours on Tuesday.

The Grand Strad Water and Sewer Authority scheduled a water shutdown. It will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The following streets will be impacted:

4th Avenue South

5th Avenue South

6th Avenue South

Ocean Bouelvard South

Lake Court

South Dogwood Drive

People are encouraged to fill containers with water for drinking and cooking.

In case of inclement weather, the shutdown will be rescheduled to Thursday.

Anyone with any questions should contact the Grand Strand Water Authority at 843-443-8202

