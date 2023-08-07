Water shutoff scheduled Tuesday for some homes, businesses in Surfside Beach
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Some homes in businesses in Surfside Beach will be without running water for several hours on Tuesday.
The Grand Strad Water and Sewer Authority scheduled a water shutdown. It will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The following streets will be impacted:
- 4th Avenue South
- 5th Avenue South
- 6th Avenue South
- Ocean Bouelvard South
- Lake Court
- South Dogwood Drive
People are encouraged to fill containers with water for drinking and cooking.
In case of inclement weather, the shutdown will be rescheduled to Thursday.
Anyone with any questions should contact the Grand Strand Water Authority at 843-443-8202
