‘They were loved’: Longs community dedicates intersection to beloved brothers

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - Two beloved brothers in the Loris community will now be remembered with an intersection named in their honor.

“They were loved, not just by the family but the whole community,” said Donnie Gore, the father of Christopher and Miles Waddell.

On December 22, 2014, Christopher and Miles Waddell were driving home from Christmas shopping when a drunk driver hit their vehicle head-on. Christopher died the next day, and Miles Waddell died eight days later.

Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson said he knew the brothers personally, and the whole community was shaken after the crash.

“I heard people say, ‘It should have been me instead of them because they were a lot better than I,’” Harrelson said.

Now, the intersection at Highway 66 and Red Bluff Road, down the street from where the accident happened, is named in the brothers’ memory.

Family and friends attended an unveiling Monday morning.

“We hope that it will give people pause to reflect on how short life can be,” said Donnie Gore.

South Carolina state Rep. Kevin Hardee, who represents District 105, was the driving force behind the resolution.

“I was approached about naming something in their honor, and the Horry Delegation agreed to name this intersection,” said Hardee. “It’s just an honor to be able to do this for the family.”

Friends and family alike talked about how active the brothers were in their city, from being involved at church to teaching kids sports.

“If all young men grew up and acted like these young men, we wouldn’t have any problems in the world today,” said Harrelson.

But although the boys’ parents are thankful for the community’s support, the sign unveiling was still a reminder of the tragedy that occurred.

WMBF News asked Myra Gore, the boys’ mother, what her thoughts were when she saw the sign for the first time.

“Loss,” said Myra Gore. “Loss of two good boys.”

