Stairway collapse at North Myrtle Beach condo due to ‘insufficient maintenance,’ officials say

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After four people, including children, were injured during a stairway collapse on Friday, officials are now providing insight into why the collapse occurred.

North Myrtle Beach police told WMBF News two adults and two children were injured after a staircase at the Sea Cabin condos on North Ocean Boulevard collapsed. The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday and a 4-year-old and 2-year-old were among those injured.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Injuries reported after stairway collapse at North Myrtle Beach condo

On Monday, North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Ryan Fabbri told WMBF News that the reason for the collapse was a lack of regular maintenance.

“It appears that insufficient maintenance of the stairway contributed to this unfortunate occurrence,” said Fabbri. “While incidents of this nature are rare, we recognize the need for immediate action to prevent such incidents in the future.”

Fabbri said the process to repair the stairs has already begun as the city is working to expedite the process.

“Our building department is actively collaborating with the building’s property manager to expedite the acquisition of a building permit,” said Fabbri. “This expedited process will ensure the prompt repair of the structure and its restoration to a safe and functional condition.”

Police said the children appeared to be fine, but the woman was complaining of head and shoulder pain. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.