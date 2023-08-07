Police ID suspect in Highway 707 shooting; victim required life-saving surgery

Submit a Tip
Jan Osuna, 19, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(J Reuben Long Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department identified the man accused of shooting someone Friday afternoon and then hiding in the woods until his capture.

Jan Osuna, 19, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police were called around 2:13 p.m. to Buddy Lane off Highway 707.

Osuna shot the victim three times with an AR-15 rifle, according to an arrest warrant. The victim was taken to the hospital and, according to the warrant, suffered wounds to his stomach and thigh that needed life-saving surgery.

Investigators say Osuna then hid in the woods with a weapon, causing nearby residents to shelter in place and community facilities to go into lockdown for just over an hour.

Osuna was eventually arrested, police say, thanks to some help from a bloodhound.

Osuna is currently booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

