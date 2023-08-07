Over 5,000 customers without power in Forestbrook area; crews dispatched

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry Electric is working to get the power back on for thousands of customers on Monday afternoon.

The website is reporting that over 5,100 customers are in the dark.

The utility company said it lost transmission from Santee Cooper at the Pine Island substation, which caused the outage. It’s impacting people who are near the Highway 501/Highway 17 Bypass corridor.

Over 5,100 Horry Electric customers in the Forestbrook area are without power. (Source: Horry Electric Cooperative)

Horry Electric said its crews and Santee Cooper crews have been dispatched to the area to fix the issue.

A WMBF News employee received a text message from the company that states the estimated restoration time is around 5 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.