Many Grand Strand shoppers view tax-free weekend as a bargain

Shoppers during tax free weekend
Shoppers during tax free weekend(SOURCE: WMBF)
By Ashley Listrom
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Many items across the state are tax-free as a way to help people save some money before school starts back.

“Tax-free weekend is to get my grandkids school clothes and supplies,” said one local shopper.

For 72 hours, people in South Carolina can shop without paying the state’s 6% sales tax. Many people at the Coastal Grand Mall said it felt like this year rang in more shoppers than previous years.

One of those shoppers is Bill Stursberg. He has two grandkids to get ready to go back to school. Stursberg comes to the mall for the tax-free weekend every year.

“Because of the great sales and to save on the taxes,” said Stursberg.

Coastal Grand Mall Marketing Director Jessica Kirkman says while they do not have hard numbers on this year’s crowds yet, one trend they are seeing people do, is break from their brand loyalty for a cheaper price.

“They may be willing to branch out to similar brands that may have something similar to what they’re looking for, at a cheaper price,” said Kirkman.

Kirkman also says this year’s hot items are staple pieces for back to school, like shoes, jeans and cargo pants.

If you cannot make it out to shop for the tax-free weekend, Kirkman says many stores will have sales going on until the end of summer.

“It’s all about kind of creating those back-to-school memories with your kids, your family and your friends,” said Kirkman.

If you do plan to shop on tax-free weekend, you have until midnight Sunday to secure those deals.

