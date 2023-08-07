Judge sets $100K bond for woman accused in deadly North Myrtle Beach DUI crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman accused of causing a crash that took the life of a husband and father has officially been arrested in the case.

Nancy Bishop, 62, of Little River turned herself in on Monday, nearly two months after a serious crash on the Robert Edge Parkway bridge in North Myrtle Beach.

Nancy Bishop (Source: JRLDC)

Police said Bishop was driving a black Lexus when she swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a white Nissan head-on.

Authorities said 41-year-old Thomas Brown died in the crash, while his wife and three children in the car were taken to the hospital.

Bishop was also hospitalized following the crash.

While North Myrtle Beach police were looking over Bishop’s car, they found an open container of wine along with a cup in the cupholder.

During the hearing on Monday, it was revealed that she had a .22 blood alcohol content which is nearly three times the legal limit. The prosecutor said that Bishop was also convicted back in 2016 of a DUI that resulted in injuries in Massachusetts. The prosecutor added that her license is suspended in Massachusetts.

She is charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury and felony driving under the influence resulting in death.

If she bonds out of jail she will be placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring.

Brown’s wife, Ana Brown, also filed a civil lawsuit against Bishop.

The lawsuit states that Bishop was negligent and reckless in several ways including driving on the wrong side of the road, driving at a high, reckless and excessive rate of speed and operating the car while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Ana Brown is asking for actual and punitive damages in an amount to be determined by the court and jury.

She is asking for a jury trial in the case.

