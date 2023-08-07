Georgetown County deputy adopts kitty he met on duty

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man met his new furry friend at an unlikely time: while on duty as a Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputy.

Deputy Cody Barlow was out on a call when he heard something meowing underneath a patrol call.

From underneath the on-scene car came a friendly kitty.

“This little guy appeared, and he was super hungry and really friendly to the deputies,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post.

A neighbor told deputies the kitten’s mom was feral and had disappeared.

Barlow adopted the kitty, naming the little guy Oscar.

“The kitten is thriving and gets along great with the Barlow family’s other pets,” the sheriff’s office stated.

