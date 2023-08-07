Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered severe storms likely this evening

Severe storms are possible this evening.
Severe storms are possible this evening.
By Jamie Arnold
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A line of strong to severe storms will push across the region this evening through early tonight with a risk of damaging winds.

An usual set up for severe weather is in place for the region this evening. The upper atmosphere resembles more of a spring time set up, but when combined with August heat and humidity - the stage is set for a potentially significant outbreak of severe storms across the Carolinas. The primary time frame for severe storms in our area is from 7:00 PM through 11:00 PM.

A high risk of potentially widespread damaging winds exists from the Upstate of SC through...
A high risk of potentially widespread damaging winds exists from the Upstate of SC through central and western NC. A medium risk of damaging wind gusts is in place across the Pee Dee.

Most of the region from interior Horry County through the Pee Dee is in a LEVEL 3 severe weather threat today with areas closer to the beaches in a LEVEL 2 risk.

Severe storms developing in the Western Carolinas will spread east through the late afternoon and evening and arrive in the Pee Dee between 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM. The line of storms will continue to push east into the Grand Strand from 9:00 PM through 11:00 PM.

The greatest risk of an isolated tornado is across the western parts of NC and SC.
The greatest risk of an isolated tornado is across the western parts of NC and SC.

Unusually strong winds in the upper atmosphere combined with excessive heat and humidity will allow storms that develop to potentially produce very strong and possibly damaging winds. The highest risk of potentially widespread damaging winds will be across the central and western parts of the Carolinas. Scattered damaging wind gusts are likely across the Pee Dee with more isolated gusts closer to the coast.

While the overall set up is mostly favorable for strong winds, a tornado threat is in place across the western Carolinas with small but non zero risk in the Pee Dee for areas west of Interstate 95.

A line of strong to severe storms will push through the region this evening.
A line of strong to severe storms will push through the region this evening.

The storms will quickly end by midnight as the line pushes off shore.

REST OF THE WEEK

The forecast remains hot for most of the week. Highs will remain in the lower 90s for the beaches through the rest of the work week. Inland locations will make a run at the middle 90s each day. The heat index will remain around 100-105° through the rest of the week. Rain chances will remain limited through the work week with just a 20-30% chance of a shower through Friday.

