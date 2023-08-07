FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory issued, a few strong storms arrive tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our first widespread Heat Advisory of the year is out for today as our next round of hot & humid weather is here for the start of the week.

TODAY

If you want to beat the heat, get out early today! Highs will quickly climb into the lower 90s for the Grand Strand and into the upper 90s for inland areas. The heat index today will climb above 105° as we head into the afternoon hours with an average heat index of 107°.

If you have to be outside today, be sure to dry plenty of water & take breaks.

We will remain dry through the day but as we head into the evening hours, we will need to keep an eye on a line of storms that will be moving in from the northwest.

STORMS TONIGHT

Storms will develop across Kentucky & Ohio this afternoon and form into a strong line of storms through the afternoon, pushing through Tennessee, North Carolina and the Upstate. Areas further to our northwest have been added into a LEVEL 3 severe weather risk.

The strongest storms will remain to our northwest through the afternoon but will push into the region as we approach sunset. A line of storms will bring the potential for gusty winds and heavy rain. The general consensus in model data continues to show a weakening line of storms as the line approaches the I-95 corridor and pushes even further into the Grand Strand.

Of course, with a line of storms, it’s still important to keep an eye out for a strong storm or two. The severe weather threat for us is lower thankfully, but a warning or two cannot be ruled out. Thankfully, the tornado threat is further to the northwest, keeping our threat simply wind & rain.

REST OF THE WEEK

The forecast remains hot for most of the week. Highs will remain in the lower 90s for the beaches through the rest of the work week. Inland locations will make a run at the middle 90s each day. The heat index will remain around 100-105° through the rest of the week. Rain chances will remain limited through the work week with just a 20-30% chance of a shower through Friday.

