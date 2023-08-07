DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski ‘filled with regret and remorse’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The woman charged with the drunk driving crash that killed a new bride on Folly Beach is sharing words of remorse with her family through newly-released jailhouse calls.

Hours of video and phone calls made by DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski were released by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office last week.

The 25-year-old was arrested in April on three counts of felony DUI and one reckless homicide charge. Police say she crashed into a golf cart traveling on Folly Beach, killing newlywed Samantha Miller just hours after her wedding.

In the phone calls made to family just days after the crash, Komoroski says she’s filled with remorse.

“We love you, Jamie,” Komoroski’s mother, Traci Komoroski, says in the phone call on May 1.

“I love you, too,” Jamie says.

“You’re a good person.”

*inaudible* “terrible, terrible person.”

“You’re not a terrible human being, Jamie,” Traci says. “There’s circumstance, and you are a good person.”

In a phone call from Jamie’s dad, Charles, made the next day, he asks how his daughter is doing.

“How are you doing, baby?” Charles says.

“I’m filled with regret and remorse,” Komoroski says.

Her dad doesn’t hear her, and she says it again, louder.

“I’m filled with regret and remorse.”

“Jamie, you’re gonna feel that” Charles says, “but it’s not completely your fault.”

“Yes, I just wish I knew if I was gonna get a bond or not,” Komoroski says.

Komoroski circling back to whether she will be granted bond is a common theme through the calls. Last Tuesday, Judge Michael Nettles denied Komoroski bond calling her a ‘flight risk.’

Nettles said the state has until March of 2024 to try this case, and if they don’t meet that, Komoroski will be allowed to bail out under certain conditions.

