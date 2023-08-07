Submit a Tip
Deputies investigating after body found buried in Robeson Co. field

The body was found in a field off of Drops Landing Drive outside of Rowland.
The body was found in a field off of Drops Landing Drive outside of Rowland.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says they are on the scene after a body was found buried in a field on Monday.

The body was found in a field off of Drops Landing Drive outside of Rowland.

Homicide detectives, major crimes Detectives and crime scene investigators are all responding to the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

“More information will be available later today,” the sheriff’s office stated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

