Conway police searching for wanted woman accused of fleeing Aug. 1 traffic stop

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Conway Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman they say fled a traffic stop on foot almost a week ago.

Officers are looking for Rebecca Ann Johnson of New York. Police say she is wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen goods, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, financial transaction card theft and disobeying a police officer.

In a Facebook post, the department says they conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on Aug. 1.

According to investigators, the driver, later identified as Johnson, fled on foot and is still at large.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the department at 843-248-1790.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.