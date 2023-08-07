Child hit by stray bullet after drive-by shooting in Hartsville; 1 arrested, another wanted

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A minor was injured after being hit by a stray bullet during a drive-by shooting in Hartsville, according to officials.

Hartsville police spokesperson Michelle Brown confirmed a child was hit by a stray bullet during a drive-by shooting at the Swift Creek Apartments on Swift Creek Road in Hartsville. The victim was inside one of the buildings that were struck at the time and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police arrested Andrew Toney, and charged him with attempted murder. Brown confirmed police are still searching for a second.

