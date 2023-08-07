Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Car flies through second floor of house

Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.(Junction Fire Company)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A home in Pennsylvania is in need of repairs after a car slammed into the second floor of the house.

According to the Junction Fire Company, rescue crews stabilized the house. They put a tarp on the massive opening due to impending storms in the area.

Photos posted by the fire company show the car went into a room with a treadmill.

The fire company did not specify if anyone was injured in the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened.

A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.
A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.(Junction Fire Company)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes
Deandra Goodman
Family of Highway 501 hit-and-run victim demanding answers after suspect bonds out
Police: Highway 707 shooting suspect was hiding in woods with weapon, bloodhound helped in search
Injuries reported after stairway collapse at North Myrtle Beach condo
Severe storms are possible this evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered severe storms likely this evening

Latest News

Stairway collapse at North Myrtle Beach condo due to ‘insufficient maintenance,’ officials say
$300,000 unclaimed lottery ticket bought in Mullins
Police ID suspect in Highway 707 shooting; victim required life-saving surgery
6-year-old set on fire by another child after Florence Co. woman allegedly left them unattended
Woman shows up to Longs produce stand with gunshot wounds; 1 arrested