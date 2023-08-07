CAN gives back in partnership with Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful for beach sweeps
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - CAN is giving back to the Town Of Surfside Beach.
Each month the Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful committee holds a community beach sweep in surfside.
They’ve chosen 3 dates in the summer as there will be lifeguards on duty for everyone’s safety.
They will meet up at 3rd Ave N with the others.
The lifeguard stand is at 1st Ave N.
Pack up some chairs, snacks and toys and hang out on the beach for a while when you’re done!
