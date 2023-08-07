Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

CAN gives back in partnership with Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful for beach sweeps

By TJ Ross
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - CAN is giving back to the Town Of Surfside Beach.

Each month the Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful committee holds a community beach sweep in surfside.

They’ve chosen 3 dates in the summer as there will be lifeguards on duty for everyone’s safety.

They will meet up at 3rd Ave N with the others.

The lifeguard stand is at 1st Ave N.

Pack up some chairs, snacks and toys and hang out on the beach for a while when you’re done!

Learn more here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandra Goodman
Family of Highway 501 hit-and-run victim demanding answers after suspect bonds out
Police: Highway 707 shooting suspect was hiding in woods with weapon, bloodhound helped in search
Injuries reported after stairway collapse at North Myrtle Beach condo
Bennettsville man killed in Darlington County shooting, coroner says
Authorities all around the country say they’re seeing a rise in a common scam. They say thieves...
Grand Strand officials warn about new QR code scam on parking meters

Latest News

Ritchie's General Store & Eatery
Get a kick of good southern cooking at Ritchie’s General Store & Eatery
Sponsored Content: Grand Strand Ketamine Center
Sponsored Content: Grand Strand Ketamine Center
Grand Strand Today
Grand Strand Today - Ritchie's General Store & Eatery Pt 2
Grand Strand Today
Grand Strand Today - Ritchie's General Store & Eatery Pt 4