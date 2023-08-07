Submit a Tip
Another double-digit rise reported for Myrtle Beach gas prices

With an average of $3.53 per gallon, gas prices in the city have risen 11.5 cents in the last...
With an average of $3.53 per gallon, gas prices in the city have risen 11.5 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy.(MGN Online)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A survey from GasBuddy shows another double-digit rise in gas prices for Myrtle Beach customers.

With an average of $3.53 per gallon, gas prices in the city have risen 11.5 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy. The previous week saw gas prices rise 14.4 cents.

The cheapest station in Myrtle Beach was priced at $3.39 per gallon on Sunday. The most expensive was $3.69 per gallon.

“Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week thanks to a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “However, the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall.”

Across South Carolina, prices rose 1.3 cents for an average of $3.49 per gallon. North Carolina saw a sharper increase, with prices jumping 8.9 cents per gallon, averaging $3.61 per gallon.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

