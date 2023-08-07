Another double-digit rise reported for Myrtle Beach gas prices

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A survey from GasBuddy shows another double-digit rise in gas prices for Myrtle Beach customers.

With an average of $3.53 per gallon, gas prices in the city have risen 11.5 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy. The previous week saw gas prices rise 14.4 cents.

The cheapest station in Myrtle Beach was priced at $3.39 per gallon on Sunday. The most expensive was $3.69 per gallon.

“Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week thanks to a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “However, the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall.”

Across South Carolina, prices rose 1.3 cents for an average of $3.49 per gallon. North Carolina saw a sharper increase, with prices jumping 8.9 cents per gallon, averaging $3.61 per gallon.

