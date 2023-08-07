Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

9-year-old sells 2 chickens for $12,000 to help with brother’s cancer treatment

A young boy from Rock County sold two chickens for $12,000 last week at the county’s 4-H fair, the money going toward a very special cause.
By Shaina Nijhawan and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A 9-year-old boy in Wisconsin sold two chickens for $12,000 last week at the Rock County 4-H fair to help support a 4-year-old with cancer.

Cashton Purkapile, 4, was diagnosed with Stage 4 hepatoblastoma of the liver in mid-June.

“He has a tumor the size about six inches in diameter on his liver, and that metastasized and spread to also his lungs,” his mother Katie Purkapile said.

Family friend Andy McWilliams offered to help Cashton’s older brother, Callen, take care of his livestock and had the idea to sell them at the fair to raise money for Cashton’s cancer treatment.

“Starting Tuesday through Sunday, there are different shows, there are different sales that all the kids partake in,” McWilliams said.

Their initial goal was to raise $2,000, but community members joined forces and bought the livestock for $6,000, others matching the donation, making the grand total $12,000 for the two chickens.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s why we stay here. It’s why we do what we do. It’s why we help people,” McWilliams said. “How people pull together to help each other when they’re in need, it’s huge. You see a lot and hear a lot of the bad, and when there’s need, the good comes out of the woodwork.”

The family and McWilliams were surprised by the generosity of the Rock County community.

“The support from everyone is overwhelming and wonderful. I mean, our gratitude and thankfulness on it all is beyond what we can express most of the time,” Purkapile said.

The family said Cashton is doing great after his first five treatments, adding they are taking the diagnosis one day at a time.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandra Goodman
Family of Highway 501 hit-and-run victim demanding answers after suspect bonds out
Police: Highway 707 shooting suspect was hiding in woods with weapon, bloodhound helped in search
Injuries reported after stairway collapse at North Myrtle Beach condo
Bennettsville man killed in Darlington County shooting, coroner says
Authorities all around the country say they’re seeing a rise in a common scam. They say thieves...
Grand Strand officials warn about new QR code scam on parking meters

Latest News

President Joe Biden shows off an honorary Astros jersey Monday after he welcomed the Houston...
Biden welcomes World Series champs Houston Astros to White House
Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in...
3 dead after charter bus crash on interstate in Pennsylvania, state police say
Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in...
3 killed when firefighting helicopters collide in Southern California, officials say
Compliance with the price transparency rule is improving, but prices are still hard to find....
The Price You Pay: Hospitals post prices for procedures online, consumers say it's difficult to find
The body was found in a field off of Drops Landing Drive outside of Rowland.
Deputies investigating after body found buried in Robeson Co. field