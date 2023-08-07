$300,000 unclaimed lottery ticket bought in Mullins
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MULLINS, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Education Lottery is asking everyone in Mullins to check their tickets.
The state lottery says someone playing Palmetto Cash 5 with Power-Up won $300,000.
Officials say the ticket was bought at Lotto Palace on South Park Street in Mullins.
The ticket matches all five numbers drawn on Friday.
Palmetto Cash 5 – Friday, August 4
8 - 19 - 28 - 29 - 36 Power-Up: 3
With the Power-Up, the lottery says the winner tripled their $100,000 prize to $300,000.
From the date of the drawing, the winner has 180 days to claim the winnings.
