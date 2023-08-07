Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

$300,000 unclaimed lottery ticket bought in Mullins

The state lottery says someone playing Palmetto Cash 5 with Power-Up won $300,000.
The state lottery says someone playing Palmetto Cash 5 with Power-Up won $300,000.(clear)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Education Lottery is asking everyone in Mullins to check their tickets.

The state lottery says someone playing Palmetto Cash 5 with Power-Up won $300,000.

Officials say the ticket was bought at Lotto Palace on South Park Street in Mullins.

The ticket matches all five numbers drawn on Friday.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Friday, August 4

8 - 19 - 28 - 29 - 36  Power-Up: 3

With the Power-Up, the lottery says the winner tripled their $100,000 prize to $300,000.

From the date of the drawing, the winner has 180 days to claim the winnings.

For more information on claiming, click here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandra Goodman
Family of Highway 501 hit-and-run victim demanding answers after suspect bonds out
Police: Highway 707 shooting suspect was hiding in woods with weapon, bloodhound helped in search
Injuries reported after stairway collapse at North Myrtle Beach condo
Bennettsville man killed in Darlington County shooting, coroner says
Triple digit heat index returns this week
FIRST ALERT: Triple digit heat index returning this week

Latest News

Deputy Cody Barlow was out on a call when he heard something meowing underneath a patrol call.
Georgetown County deputy adopts kitty he met on duty
Damaging Winds Possible Tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms capable of producing damaging winds will move in tonight
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office announced the update on its Facebook page.
Missing man found, deputies say
A Wadesboro police officer was spotted mowing an elderly citizen's yard last week.
‘Caught in the act!’: Picture captures Wadesboro officer mowing elderly citizen’s yard