$300,000 unclaimed lottery ticket bought in Mullins

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Education Lottery is asking everyone in Mullins to check their tickets.

The state lottery says someone playing Palmetto Cash 5 with Power-Up won $300,000.

Officials say the ticket was bought at Lotto Palace on South Park Street in Mullins.

The ticket matches all five numbers drawn on Friday.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Friday, August 4

8 - 19 - 28 - 29 - 36 Power-Up: 3

With the Power-Up, the lottery says the winner tripled their $100,000 prize to $300,000.

From the date of the drawing, the winner has 180 days to claim the winnings.

For more information on claiming, click here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.