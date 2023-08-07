Submit a Tip
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes

Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at risk/harm or abandons.(J Reuben Long Detention Center)
By Kristin Nelson and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A newborn baby girl is at the hospital after police say her mother, a J-1 Visa student from Jamaica, left the baby in some bushes.

Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at risk/harm or abandons.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department was called out around 6:18 p.m. Sunday to Live Oak Court.

At the scene, they found a woman named Robyn Cain holding the baby.

Cain thought she heard an animal in the bushes but then realized it was a newborn baby girl lying in the dirt with no clothes or blanket, according to Ofc. Patrick Wilkinson.

While talking with officers, Cain mentioned seeing a woman in the neighborhood who looked lost and needed to get to work.

Following up that lead, officers drove to the Walmart and confronted Wheatle, who according to Wilkinson, confessed to giving birth and leaving the child.

Wilkinson said the baby is in the NICU but is expected to survive. He said the baby is within a day old, and it is unclear how long the baby was in the bushes.

Wheatle is currently booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services is also investigating the case.

At a Monday news conference, Wilkinson reminded people about Daniel’s Law, which is a law that allows new parents to safely drop off a newborn without fear of getting in trouble.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

