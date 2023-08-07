2024 PGA FedExCup season includes stop in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Golf fans in Myrtle Beach have a lot to be excited about for next year.

The PGA Tour released its 2024 FedExCup Season schedule on Monday, and there is a tournament scheduled for Myrtle Beach.

According to the PGA, the Myrtle Beach Classic will take place at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club on June 12, 2024.

It will be broadcasted on the GOLF channel, a news release shows.

In total, the 2024 FedExCup Regular season will consist of 36 events that start in January of next year.

“We are excited about the roll-out of the PGA TOUR’s reimagined schedule and what the season will offer to our fans: a January start with stars competing head-to-head more often, alongside the weekly drama of life-altering moments and the emergence of new stars,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said.

Click here for the entire schedule.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.