Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2024 PGA FedExCup season includes stop in Myrtle Beach

The PGA Tour released its 2024 FedExCup Season schedule on Monday, and there is a tournament...
The PGA Tour released its 2024 FedExCup Season schedule on Monday, and there is a tournament scheduled for Myrtle Beach.(KNOP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Golf fans in Myrtle Beach have a lot to be excited about for next year.

The PGA Tour released its 2024 FedExCup Season schedule on Monday, and there is a tournament scheduled for Myrtle Beach.

According to the PGA, the Myrtle Beach Classic will take place at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club on June 12, 2024.

It will be broadcasted on the GOLF channel, a news release shows.

In total, the 2024 FedExCup Regular season will consist of 36 events that start in January of next year.

“We are excited about the roll-out of the PGA TOUR’s reimagined schedule and what the season will offer to our fans: a January start with stars competing head-to-head more often, alongside the weekly drama of life-altering moments and the emergence of new stars,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said.

Click here for the entire schedule.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandra Goodman
Family of Highway 501 hit-and-run victim demanding answers after suspect bonds out
Police: Highway 707 shooting suspect was hiding in woods with weapon, bloodhound helped in search
Injuries reported after stairway collapse at North Myrtle Beach condo
Bennettsville man killed in Darlington County shooting, coroner says
Authorities all around the country say they’re seeing a rise in a common scam. They say thieves...
Grand Strand officials warn about new QR code scam on parking meters

Latest News

Stairway collapse at North Myrtle Beach condo due to ‘insufficient maintenance,’ officials say
Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes
Jan Osuna, 19, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police ID suspect in Highway 707 shooting; victim required life-saving surgery
The body was found in a field off of Drops Landing Drive outside of Rowland.
Deputies investigating after body found buried in Robeson Co. field