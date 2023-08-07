Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

15-year-old killed by falling tree in Anderson

Anderson Fire Chief Charlie King said a 15-year-old was killed by a fallen tree on Monday.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that crews are responding after a tree hit a 15-year-old in Anderson County.

The Coroner’s Office said the incident happened along Arnold Drive near Kings Road during severe storms Monday afternoon.

Anderson Fire Chief Charlie King said a tree fell, damaging an outbuilding and the teenager was trapped inside. Rescue crews worked to free the teen, however, the victim passed away due to injuries.

We will update this story as officials release new information.

MORE COVERAGE: Thousands without power, trees down across the Carolinas as storms continue

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes
Deandra Goodman
Family of Highway 501 hit-and-run victim demanding answers after suspect bonds out
Police: Highway 707 shooting suspect was hiding in woods with weapon, bloodhound helped in search
Injuries reported after stairway collapse at North Myrtle Beach condo
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for the entire region through 12:00 AM.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch now in effect

Latest News

Stairway collapse at North Myrtle Beach condo due to ‘insufficient maintenance,’ officials say
New S.C. law requires pool contractors to hold another license
$300,000 unclaimed lottery ticket bought in Mullins
Robeson Co. man arrested after deputies find body buried in field
Police ID suspect in Highway 707 shooting; victim required life-saving surgery