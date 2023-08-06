Marlboro County deputies searching for missing man who may need medical attention

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to find a missing man who may need medical attention.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says Randall Hunt was last seen Sunday morning in the area of Stateline Road in Bennettsville. He was wearing a red T-shirt, according to deputies.

He also may need medical attention due to recently being involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 843-479-1111.

