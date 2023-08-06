Submit a Tip
Marlboro County deputies searching for missing man who may need medical attention

Randall Hunt
Randall Hunt(Marion County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to find a missing man who may need medical attention.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says Randall Hunt was last seen Sunday morning in the area of Stateline Road in Bennettsville. He was wearing a red T-shirt, according to deputies.

He also may need medical attention due to recently being involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 843-479-1111.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

‼️‼️MISSING PERSON‼️‼️ Randall Hunt - Bennettsville, SC ***MAY NEED MEDICAL ATTENTION, RECENTLY INVOLVED IN MOTOR...

Posted by Marlboro County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 6, 2023

