Deputies investigating deadly Darlington County shooting

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a deadly shooting.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the incident happened on Society Hill Road. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also assisting with the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

