Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Thousands of dollars in scholarships awarded to South Carolina HBCUs

By Anna Harris
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTEE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of students at the eight Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the state will receive tens of thousands of dollars in scholarship money as part of Congressman Jim E. Clyburn’s efforts to make sure everyone in the state has access to an education.

University officials and supporters gave praise to the congressman at the Emily E. Clyburn Memorial Brunch in Santee, named in honor of Clyburn’s late wife. Claflin University, Benedict College and South Carolina State all announced they would give a two to one match for every scholarship recipient, with Clemson University giving out a six to one match.

Clyburn says every student will also receive a laptop and software package from Microsoft on top of the money.

“A lot of students these days find it a little difficult to get that required laptop for their studies,” Clyburn said.

When asked how he feels about the Supreme Court’s recent decision on blocking President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, Clyburn says there’s four or five of those programs going. The Supreme Court only blocked one of them.

“When you start looking at what the Supreme Court did, you should not ascribe that to everything because we still have other programs going,” Clyburn said. “And the president has found a workaround.”

On Monday, Clyburn will visit Claflin University to present a check for over $17.4 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Institute of Standards and Technology to build an Innovation Center for Computer Science and Biotechnology.

This will be the first HBCU to receive support from the NIST construction fund. That event will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Tingley Memorial Hall.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 707 shooting
Horry County police give all clear; Highway 707 shooting suspect in custody
Elaine Mason
Warrants: Drugs found after traffic stop near Myrtle Beach parks, woman arrested
Scott Robert Johnson
SCHP: Deadly Highway 501 hit-and-run suspect arrested, out on bond
Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
‘She’s trying to help me out’: DUI suspect calls released, sheriff denies favoritism
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Deadly Highway 501 hit-and-run suspect arrested, out on bond
WMBF News at 11
Police: Highway 707 shooting suspect was hiding in woods with weapon
WMBF News at 11
Injuries reported after stairway collapse at North Myrtle Beach condo
Police: Highway 707 shooting suspect was hiding in woods with weapon, bloodhound helped in search