North Myrtle Beach a year removed from plastic bag ban; Residents, city officials see progress

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The ban on plastic bags in North Myrtle Beach was passed in October of 2023 and so far the city said neighbors are liking how it’s taking a step towards helping the environment.

Ryan Fabbri, the Assistant to the City Manager, said the main reason the ordinance was passed was due to wanting to keep the city cleaner.

“It really does send a message to neighboring communities or communities in the region that this is something we’re willing to take on to do our small part to make South Carolina a better place to live and visit,” said Fabbri.

The area is full of both visitors and residents who have come to the North Strand from all over. Patty O’Donnell moved here from Vermont three years ago, a state that has had a ban on single-use plastic bags since 2020.

“I think it’s a great thing for the environment,” said O’Donnell “It’s real important and you know people have the argument that everything else you buy in the grocery store is plastic, but we can only do things slowly.”

O’Donnell actually took part in the turtle walk at Waites Island and said she knows what plastic in an ocean environment can do.

“I saw the reason why it was so important to go to the paper instead of the plastic because it does do an awful lot to save the turtles,” said O’Donnell.

The city of North Myrtle Beach will do an official check-in on the ordinance in January 2024.

